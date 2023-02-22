Doctor Mark Hyman, who is 63, said his morning routine, which includes a protein-packed smoothie, brought his biological age to 43.

Hyman added in an interview with “Insider”: After strength training for 30 minutes a day, bring the juice that carries elements that delay aging, reports Al-Rai daily.

He went on to say, “It is full of phytonutrients, healthy fats, and proteins, which help build and maintain muscle. The older you get, the more attention your muscle mass needs.”

The juice that Hyman keeps drinking daily consists of cranberries, collagen, almond or nut butter, chia seeds, hemp seeds, zucchini, coconut oil, and unsweetened milk.

Hyman added, “The seeds, almond butter, and coconut oil are a great source of healthy fats to keep you going, and collagen has excellent gut-friendly and anti-aging properties. I try to use vegetables like frozen zucchini or cauliflower to add some creaminess to my smoothie, rather than relying on juicy bananas for sugar.”

He added: “Use fruits rich in antioxidants due to their great benefits, this type of juice will make you feel great throughout the day.