The Ministry of Information stated, beginning Tuesday it had implemented its integrated plan to keep pace with the rainy situation and weather fluctuations in the country, by raising the level of readiness in all its sectors and being present around the clock in the country’s governorates.

Ministry spokesperson Anwar Murad told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Wednesday, that under the directives of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi said the continuous follow-up of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, to raise the degree of readiness in all sectors of the ministry, reports Al-Rai daily.

Murad added that the Ministry has fully coordinated with all relevant authorities and institutions in the country, foremost of which is the Ministry of Interior, the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) , Civil Defense, and the ministries of Health and Public Works, in order to achieve work integration, harness capabilities and exchange information.