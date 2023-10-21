Indus Group, the pioneer and leading exhibition organizers in India, held a career counselling and guidance meet with students at Indian English Academy School (Don Bosco). The event was aimed at providing advice and guidance to students on their future education choices.

The event was attended by experienced career counselors who provided valuable insights to students on career opportunities, industry trends, and job market demands. The counselors also gave guidance on which courses and degrees would be most beneficial for students to pursue in order to achieve their career goals.

The career guidance team was warmly welcomed by Fr. Bosco Angelo D Mello, SDB – Principal – who appreciated the initiative taken to provide the students with a first hand insight on career options. The students were encouraged to ask questions and share their concerns with the counselors. The counselors provided personalized advice based on each student’s interests and aspirations. They also highlighted the importance of gaining practical experience and building a strong network in the industry.

Speaking about the event, Thiagrajan from the Indus Group said, “We are committed to providing students with the right guidance to help them make informed decisions about their future. The career counselling and interaction meet is just one of the many initiatives we take to support the Indian education system.”

Indus Group has been organizing exhibitions in India since 1995 and has organized over 120 exhibitions across the country. The group has also organized over 150 exhibitions in 20 countries, including 111 India Education Exhibitions across 20 countries/cities, making it a leading player in the exhibition organization industry.

Indus Group’s goals also include making India one of the top destinations for education in the world by organizing events across 50+ countries and bringing 15,000 students to India, while bridging the gap between students and top universities and institutions worldwide. Their mission is to promote education tourism, create awareness about emerging career opportunities, and empower students to make informed decisions about their future.

Overall, the career counselling and interaction meet was a great success, with students leaving with a better understanding of the education and career opportunities available to them. Indus Group remains committed to supporting the Indian education system and helping students achieve their career goals.

Among the participating universities who were able to share valuable advise and knowledge to the children were Vellore Institute of Technology, Dr. MGR Educational & Research Institute, Vishwakarma University, Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, BML Munjal University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), RV University, Acharya Institutes.

1 of 12