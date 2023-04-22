On the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Eid Al Fitr, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait, through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India.

In his personal letter, the Prime Minister of India conveyed that over the past one month, Muslims in India and across the world have observed the holy month of Ramadan. As they prepare now for celebrating Eid Al Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world also get reminded of the values of brotherhood and togetherness.

Prime Minister Modi, on this holy occasion of Eid Al Fitr, prayed for the peace, harmony, good health and happiness for peoples across the world.