Indian Cultural Society (ICS), a pioneer of quality entertainment and producer of continuous hit stage-shows in Kuwait over the past 18 years, presented its latest show, ‘Rasika Shekar Live’ at the AIS Auditorium on 2 June.

The concert was a tremendous success, with the audience enthralled by the melodious voice of Rasika, her impeccable mastery of the flute, and her power-packed energy.

Rasika Shekar, the American-Indian based artist, began her performance with a display of her proficiency in flute that had the audience riveted to their seats. She then mesmerized the attendees for the next 200 minutes, during which she sang, played the flute and danced, and weaved her way into their hearts with her stupendous performances.

Her repertoire included both old favorites and new renditions that ranged from slow tracks to fast numbers with each and every person in the audience vibing to her every beat. The event concluded with Rasika once again bringing the audience to their feet by singing all-time favorite Bollywood duets with Kuwaiti artist Mubarak Al Rashid.

Other highlights of the evening featured solos and duets by local talents, dazzling performance by young dancers from Jyothi Patel’s ‘Dancing Divas’, and a promotional screening of the movie ‘Rolex’ by the film’s producer and actor Jerry, who filmed the entire movie in Kuwait, providing opportunities for local talents to showcase their abilities.

Everyone cherished the evening and appreciated the high techno production, superb quality stage decor and organization of ICS. The artist, musicians and the local talent were presented with ICS mementos and mobile phones from the main sponsors of the event, Ooredoo and Samsung

Speaking at the end of yet another successful event, ICS President, Ashfaque Ahmed Khan expressed his gratitude to all executives of ICS, volunteers, supporters, techno staff, and media personnel for their collaboration and support of the event. He added that Indian Cultural Society has always organized quality events featuring musical legends and top artists, and asked people to stay tuned for forthcoming events from ICS at www.icskuwait.org