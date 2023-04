Indian Ambassador H E Dr Adarsh Swaika called on the Minister of Health of Kuwait Dr Ahmad A.Al Awadhi yesterday. He thanked the Minister for the excellent cooperation between the two countries during the Covid pandemic. He highlighted greater opportunities for cooperation in the medical sector, including tie up between private hospitals, availability of Indian medicines in Kuwait, medical tourism to India, and issues pertaining to Indian doctors, paramedics and nurses in Kuwait.

