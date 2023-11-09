Demonstrating solidarity and compassion, India International School has once again stepped forward to aid those in need, extending a helping hand to the suffering community of Gaza. The school managed to amass a considerable sum of KD 3161, generously contributed by its students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

This fund was officially presented to the Red Crescent Society of Kuwait, furthering the school’s commitment to humanitarian efforts. Notably, this act of philanthropy is not an isolated instance; the institution has previously lent its support during various crises, including floods in Tamil Nadu, earthquakes in Turkey, and offering aid to the war-torn victims of Syria. India International School remains steadfast in its dedication to extending support and assistance to those in distress across various global humanitarian causes.