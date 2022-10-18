20-member Indian business delegation visiting Kuwait

Indian embassy in association with Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), organized a business and networking event on 17 October at the Embassy of India premises. A multi-product 20 member business delegation from Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), is visiting Kuwait from 16 to 19 October to explore trade opportunities between Kuwait and India.

The FIEO delegation aims to network and explore new business opportunities, with the support of the Embassy, in order to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Kuwait and India. The delegation represents sectors in Cereals, Agri-Products, Fabrics, Apparels & Clothing, Organic Chemicals, Iron & Steel, Plastic Articles and Electrical Machinery & Automotive Spare Parts.

First Secretary (Commerce) Dr. Vinod Gaikwad welcomed the delegation on behalf of Ambassador of India, H.E Sibi George. He highlighted the multifaceted relationship and excellent political relationship, growing business partnership and deepening people to people connect between India and Kuwait. He pointed out that India is the fastest growing economy, recently becoming the fifth largest economy in the world surpassing UK with a new record of over $400 billion worth of good exported.

He also shared the highlights of a letter addressed to H.E Sibi George by Commerce Secretary of India BVR Subramanyam congratulating him and the team at the Embassy for the excellent achievement of exports worth $1.23 billion to Kuwait in the current year. He noted that the stellar performance of the Indian mission in Kuwait helped India’s economic growth and setting it on path to be a $5 trillion economy.

The head of the FIEO delegation, Paresh Kantilal Mehta, during his address mentioned that FIEO being an apex body of all trade promotion organizations and commodity boards in India plays a very significant role in creating a suitable platform for Indian Exporters to showcase and market their products and services globally.

With that aim, he said the delegation to Kuwait is organized under the theme ‘Not Just Building Business, it’s all about Creating Relations’. He highlighted that with the pivotal change in the Business Environment, FIEO has taken a milestone step ahead to develop one of its kind Online Business Portal for Indian Business Entities across various sectors. The Indian Business Portal, is not just a Business Trading Portal but it also offers a large spectrum of options for Business Engagements such as Joint Venture, Partnerships, and Investments etc.

Later on, a detailed presentation was given by Ms. Anchita Kethwas, Second Secretary (Commerce) highlighting the various trade opportunities and economic potential of the Kuwaiti market.

Kaizer Shakir, Vice Chairman of Indian Business Promotion Council (IBPC) presented an overview of opportunities available for Indian exporters in the Kuwaiti market. A presentation showcasing the business profile of the FIEO delegates was also shown on the occasion.

After the inaugural event, a one-to-one business interaction was held between the FIEO delegates and local Businessmen which provided a platform for an effective business interaction between the participants for tangible business opportunities. The networking event saw active participation of Kuwaiti and Indian businessmen.