An 11-year-old student stabbed his teacher with a dagger in the school yard in the town of Taxlant, in the state of Batna, in eastern Algeria, in a shocking incident that shook public opinion in the country on Wednesday.

Giving details of the incident, the Arabic language teacher asked the student to stop disturbing her during the lesson, but he continued to disturb her, so she had to expel him from the class because of his repeated problems, and the student waited for her in the school yard, and after she left, he stabbed her with in the back with a knife, rendering her unconscious, before she was treated at the city hospital, where she underwent an urgent surgery to remove the dagger and stop the bleeding, reports Al-Rai daily.

Algerian citizens organized a blood donation campaign for the teacher to save her life after her condition was described as complex, at a time when it has been learned that the Directorate of Education had dispatched a committee to review her condition, pending measures to be taken against the aggressor.