With the great pomp and circumstance befitting such a great occasion, The British School of Kuwait (BSK) and The Sunshine Kindergarten (TSK) celebrated our National Day and the anniversary of our liberation with two very special events.

Our celebrations were held at BSK in the presence of its founder and General Director, Vera Al Mutawa; Chairman, Sadiq Al Mutawa; School Principal, Emma Bowie as well as other officials, teachers, and our wonderful parents of students in the school.

An atmosphere of joy and happiness permeated the celebrations, which were being held face to face for the first time in three years. They featured many activities, events, and well-known musical presentations which were beautifully prepared and directed by Primary Arabic Coordinator Hebat Allah Gomaa and superbly performed on stage by our students.

Students from The Sunshine Kindergarten took to the stage to show their wonderful outfits and patriotically wave the Kuwait flag to the large audience of parents.

Students from various classes of The British School of Kuwait presented several beautifully choreographed dances expressing loyalty to the homeland, as well as fusing our remarkable past and the spirit of the present and the future. In addition to the wonderful musical performances, there was a presentation of “Sheela” Bedouin girls swaying with their hair.

During the BSK celebration, students showcased their skills in acting by presenting a number of sketches to the audience. A sports sketch was presented by one of the brightest stars in the Kuwaiti and Gulf Football arena, Jassim Yacoub. An artistic sketch featuring the hugely successful actor and comedian, Abdul Hussein Abdulreda provided laughter. Another was about the great astronomer Saleh al-Ajiri and to crown the event, yet another highlighted the role of Kuwaiti women in liberation.

Both events along with the activities taking place inside the classrooms brought together our community to celebrate our love for Kuwait. Our thanks to everyone who was involved in the spectacular shows and to our school community for watching and providing so many wonderful comments.