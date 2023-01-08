Today, Joe Biden begins his first official visit to Mexico, and on its agenda is the issue of record immigration and overdoses recorded in the thousands in the United States with fentanyl, an industrial drug produced by Mexican cartels.

The US President begins his visit to Mexico, Washington’s main partner, at a station in the city of El Paso, in southern Texas, to silence his opponents’ grievances against him by not visiting the common border between the two countries, which extends over 3,100 km, since he assumed the presidency two years ago reports a local Arabic daily.

On Monday, he will head to Mexico City to meet his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with whom he will participate on Tuesday in a tripartite summit alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Mexico is very suitable for discussing these two acute problems, which have become Biden’s political weaknesses,” said Michael Schefter, director of the Institute for Inter-American Dialogue. And with about 2.3 million arrests and illegal expulsions of immigrants in 2022, Biden should take a firm stance in this regard if he decides to run for a second term.

Before heading to El Paso, Biden had previously announced a program that would allow up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the United States legally every month.