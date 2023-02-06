The Ministry of Interior has sealed the largest warehouse in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area for supplying noisy exhausts.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that the General Traffic Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, launched a traffic and inspection campaign Sunday, in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, which resulted in the closure of the largest warehouse for supplying exhausts that emit disturbing sounds in violation of Ministerial Resolution No. 76/2022 of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, reports Al-Rai daily.

This is in addition to issuing 20 traffic citations and a vehicle making annoying sounds was impounded and taken to the ministry garage.