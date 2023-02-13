The Indian Community School, Kuwait celebrated AASHIRVAAD 2023, the Blessing Ceremony of Class XII (Batch 2022-23), on 9th February.

Ambassador of India, H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who was received by the Members of the Board of Trustees and the Principal. The students greeted the chief guest with an ‘aarti’.

1 of 5

The ceremony commenced with Islamic Prayer by Mujtaba Dilawar. This was followed by the melodious rendition of the song of devotion by the School Choir, Swaranjali. The gathering rose and honoured the National Anthems of Kuwait and India.

Dr. V. Binumon, Principal and Senior Administrator of ICSK delivered the welcome address, in which he urged the students to develop self-confidence to be successful in their life.

The honourable chief guest H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika inaugurated Aashirvaad 2023 by lighting the lamp and then addressed the gathering.

The school honoured the academic achievements of the students of class 12 (Batch 2022 -2023) by giving Academic Excellence Awards.

Master. Taha Rafik Chikte of Science stream, Miss. Bhasma Sabah Thakur of Commerce stream and Miss. Irene Mary Kuruvilla of Humanities stream were the toppers of the forenoon session. Master. Taha Hamim Mohammed of Science stream, Miss. Ditza Ann Shibu of Commerce stream and Master. Dillon Francis Lewis of Humanities stream were the toppers of the afternoon session. Master. Taha Rafik Chikte was awarded with a special memento for securing 99.7 percentile, the highest score in the Middle East, in the JEE mains January 2023.

The school honoured the chief guest H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika by presenting a token of love. A portrait of the Chief Guest, which was prepared by the master artist Mr. Karthik Sajikumar of Class 10 E was also gifted to him.

Students representing Science, Commerce, Humanities and NIOS batches shared the experiences of their life at ICSK. They also appreciated the efforts taken and support given by the principal, vice principal, teachers and parents.

Mrs. Saritha P Nair, Chief Coordinator, Aashirvaad – 2023, proposed the vote of thanks. She extended her sincere gratitude on behalf of the school to H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika for his esteemed presence and for the blessings he gave to the students. She also thanked the board of trustees, the principals and vice principals of different branches of ICSK, the parents, students and staff of ICSK for their valuable presence.