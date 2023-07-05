The Criminal Court has sentenced a Kuwaiti man to death after finding him guilty of killing his mother-in-law and attempting to kill his wife following marital problems.

According to case papers problems surfaced between the wife and husband and the former left the house and went to live with her parents and refused to return back to her husband’s house, reports Al-Rai daily.

The enraged man than shot to death his mother-in-law with a Kalashnikov rifle and attempted to kill his wife when they were driving along the Wafra road.

The operations room of the Ministry of the Interior said a call was received from the wife of the accused, stating that her mother was shot while they were driving on the Al-Wafra road, and when the securitymen rushed to the spot, they found her bleeding inside the vehicle of which the front and back windows were shattered by the gunfire.

After the man was arrested, an unidentified police informer confirmed that he was the ‘husband’ who committed the heinous crime and he was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of premeditated murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

The security men then found the vehicle of the accused in Al-Wafra area and the weapon that was used to carry out the crime buried in the desert of Al-Wafra.

When confronted the accused claimed that it was a remnant of the Iraqi invasion, and he kept it since then, and justified the crime because of family disputes related to his wife leaving the marital home and her unwillingness to return to him.

He added, he spotted her and her mother in the city of Sabah Al-Ahmad and chased their vehicle until they reached Wafra Road, and there he fired at the car killing the mother-in-law, but the wife survived miraculously.