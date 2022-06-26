We tried it out and here is why we think it’s an excellent choice!

You have probably heard the hype about Huawei’s latest Ultra-Thin Smart Band with long battery life, the HUAWEI Band 7. It is now thinner than ever and comes with an impressive 1.47’’ AMOLED FullView Display and a whopping 2-week battery life. It’s the ideal wearable for the young and always-on-the-move fitness enthusiasts. The HUAWEI Band 7 is up for the taking on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in Kuwait at a price of KWD 17.9.

We have managed to lay our hands on the HUAWEI Band 7, and here’s what we think.

Ultra-thin Design with an 1.47’’ AMOLED HUAWEI FullView Display

Huawei has already changed smart bands for the better. With HUAWEI Band 7, Huawei is outdoing itself by making the band even thinner and lighter. HUAWEI Band 7 is the thinnest smart band from Huawei, measuring just 9.99mm in thickness. The lightweight build of the smart band that weighs only 16g without the strap, and the curved design results in a comfortable fit around your wrist for all-day wearing. It also features an 1.47-inch AMOLED HUAWEI FullView display with an incredible screen to body ratio of 64.88%. Meaning, that you get to have a large display area for more content to be displayed and more notifications to be viewed with minimal distractions. Moreover, it comes in four vibrant colors: Graphite Black, Nebula Pink, Wilderness Green and Flame Red.

Battery that lasts for the whole 2 weeks

One concern that people have with wearables is having yet another device to charge or worry about battery life. But wearables from Huawei are always an exception to this rule. Likewise, HUAWEI Band 7 has an impressive battery life. Despite being so compact, it can last up to 14 days on a single charge and up to 10 days under heavy usage scenarios. What makes it even better is that the band also offers support for wireless charging.

Top-grade health monitoring

Keeping track of your health has become somewhat mandatory in this day and age. Luckily, Huawei’s latest smart band provides excellent health management features. It can monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) which is an important indicator of a person’s health and fitness levels. It also allows you to set automatic low blood oxygen level reminders and provides intelligent monitoring of SpO2 levels. There’s also the newly upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 to track your heart rate.

Thanks to The HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology, the band can assess sleep quality without disturbing the user’s sleep, accurately identifying six types of typical sleep problems such as difficulty falling asleep, light sleep, waking up in the night, early to wake up, having vivid dreams, and irregular sleep schedule. Lastly, track your relaxation with real-time data thanks to the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology, which provides pressure monitoring, allowing you to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times. HUAWEI Band 7 comes with the Healthy Living Shamrock that provides personalized health management by setting various daily goals.

Fitness Tracking and Guidance

Speaking of fitness, one of the main purposes of smart bands is to keep an eye on workouts and track all the needed data to calculate and evaluate performance. Equipped with Huawei’s TruSport™ algorithms, HUAWEI Band 7 can measure the training index of runners. The new running ability index (RAI) can measure your endurance level and running technic. The upgraded workout monitoring feature also supports 96 different workout modes, including running, cycling, swimming, rope skipping, and roller skating.

Some handy smart features

Smart features are always nice to have in a wearable. The more, the merrier. HUAWEI Band 7 offers a number of convenient features like music controls, remote shutter, reminders (text messages, emails, social apps), weather, alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, flashlight, find my phone, voice assistant, as well as quick reply to deliver a smarter and more convenient experience.

Final Verdict

With the HUAWEI Band 7, Huawei has managed to make smart bands more stylish and capable, bringing solid features making it a great choice for both everyday users and fitness enthusiasts.

