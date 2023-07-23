News of parts of Europe sizzling in this year’s summer temperature are reminiscent of similar scenes in Europe and elsewhere last year and the year before that. Each year summer temperatures appear to be rising higher and the toll on people’s lives and wellbeing keeps increasing. As the world faces increasing temperatures due to climate change, scientists are keen to gain a better understanding of the temperature limit that humans can safely tolerate.

Researchers from the University of Roehampton in London say they may have honed in on a temperature range where the body starts to function less optimally.

According to the research team behind the study, the upper critical temperature (UCT) is likely to be between 40°C and 50°C.

The findings from the new study are significant, as understanding the temperature that causes our metabolic rate to increase, and how this temperature varies for different groups of individuals, can have large implications for workers, athletes, travelers, and medical practitioners.

Metabolic rate is the amount of energy our body uses to maintain its normal functions.The study found that at an outside temperature of 40 degrees centigrade, metabolic rate increased by 35 percent compared to the baseline ‘normal temperature’. This rate increased by 13 percent at 50 degrees C, or an increase of 48 percent compared to the ‘normal’.

In other words, the hotter the outside temperature, the harder your body has to work to keep your regular functions working. This is similar to how a sauna works. Sitting in a hot sauna helps to sweat-off calories, but it is not just sweating that causes calorie expenditure; the higher temperatures also make the body work harder to keep organs functioning, and this uses more calories.

Extreme heat has been known to affect different people differently due to various reasons, including age, gender, overall health, and individual susceptibility. In addition, they can make existing health ailments, such as heart and respiratory conditions worse. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those with limited access to cooling resources, are often more susceptible to the negative impacts of high temperatures. Factors like socioeconomic status and geographic location can also play a role.

Common symptoms that people might experience due to extreme heat may include: Profuse sweating, dehydration, dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, muscle cramps, rapid heartbeat, and confusion among others. Heatstroke is the most severe form of heat-related illness. This condition can lead to a high body temperature greater than 39°C, an altered mental state, hot and dry skin, and a lack of sweating. It can also potentially cause death.

To protect yourself from extreme heat, healthcare professionals recommend to:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Wear lighter-colored clothes that are loose-fitting and lightweight. This allows for sweat to evaporate and cool your body.

If possible, remain indoors when it is hot, especially between 11am to 4pm.

Keep your home or workplace well-ventilated.

Use air conditioners or fans to keep cool

Close curtains to block out sunlight

Avoid intense exercise on hotter days, as this can quickly raise your core temperature, putting you at even greater risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Keep an eye on those who are particularly vulnerable, such as older people and those with chronic illnesses, to make sure they are able to keep cool.

If necessary, seek medical attention for severe symptoms.