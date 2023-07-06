Statistics issued by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare for December showed that the number of applications stood at 91,229, and that the number of housing services provided to citizens was for 66,650 applicants at the service center — 187,249 applications were received the “Sahel” application, and 4,905 applications through the Ministry’s website.

Regarding the housing projects under distribution, the report showed that the total housing units in the Jaber Al-Ahmad project was 114, and that the allocations for applicants until December 1999 was 125, reports Al-Anba daily.