HONOR the leading global provider of smart devices held the “GO BEYOND media gathering” on Tuesday, 31st of January at the Four Seasons Hotel, Kuwait.

The objective of the gathering was to introduce the Iconic Tech brand HONOR and highlight its global innovations along with strengthening the ties between HONOR and the local media and its partners.

The main highlight of the gathering was emphasizing the brand’s strategy of how to GO BEYOND and create a new intelligent world for everyone. It emphasised that with intelligent technology, you and the world can move forward together. It explained how the brand GO BEYOND INNOVATION, BEYOND PREMIUM, BEYOND FREEDOM and BEYOND TRUST.

Mr. Leon EON Mengliang, Country Head – Kuwait, came on stage and welcomed the guests, and thanked them for their attendance. Mr. Leon gave an overview of HONOR Company by giving some key insights such as its 13000+ employees, 6 R&D centers, and 100+ innovative labs. He explained the three core values of HONOR as Openness, Contribution, and Collaboration.

Mr. Leon then gave a brief on HONOR’s Success Journey and shared how the brand is continually establishing its global presence in 100+ markets with 200+ carrier and channel partners and the growing number of 3000+ service centers with 9 regional call centers. He also mentioned that HONOR had received 35 awards at the IFA 2022.

The evening continued with a presentation and demonstration of HONOR’s premium smartphone series – the HONOR Magic Series -– and the launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro.

After a brief history of the Magic series since its introduction in 2016 and explaining its evolution, the outstanding features such as its Ultra Fusion Photography with the World’s First 10-Bit log 4K Video World’s First 10-Bit log 4K Video, AI Privacy Call, and Dual 100W HONOR SuperCharge in addition to tons of other key features. At the MWC 2022 HONOR received 19 awards for the Magic4 series.

The Magic also gives users LTPO Display with 1920Hz PWM Dimming and is available in Black and Cyan color options.

HONOR’s latest device HONOR X9a that provides the best, strongest and most advanced screen in the market was also introduced during the event. Embodying the series ethos of going the “eXtra” mile to deliver great user experiences, the HONOR X9a delivers best-in class visuals and performance with a with a 120Hz All-round AMOLED Curved Display, 256GB Large Storage, and a high-capacity 5100mAh battery, all engineered to fit in a pocket-sized body.

Available at an affordable price, the HONOR X9a is set to make technology and reliable quality more accessible to users around the world. The evening concluded with Q&A from media and a visit to the experience gallery at venue where the guest had the opportunity to see and experience the HONOR devices.