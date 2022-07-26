The British Ambassador to Kuwait, H E Belinda Lewis, stressed the depth of the joint historical and cultural relations between the two countries, and said she is looking forward to continuing work to strengthen ties between the two countries in various fields.

In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of her participation in the inauguration of the exhibition of the Kuwaiti researcher in Kuwaiti-British relations Issa Dashti, the British envoy said, “I really enjoyed coming to the National Library to look at these beautiful collections of photos that show the celebration of the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen in 1953. It is a reflection of the history and happy memories between the two countries and indicates the depth of our friendship.

Ambassador Lewis stated that such events are a beautiful way to remind ourselves of the common history, and we have a lot of pictures of a former Amir during his visit to London, representing Kuwait in the United Kingdom during the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen, and I think it is wonderful to see Kuwaiti figures from history in such exhibitions.

She also praised the efforts of Kuwaiti researcher Al-Dashti and his true passion and dedication in trying to research more about our history as he devotes so much of his time, energy and money and sifting through archive papers and traveling around to try to discover more and learn the stories behind the photos as well, so it’s great to share what the British Embassy is doing with him, because it helps us understand our historical footprint in the State of Kuwait as well.