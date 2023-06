His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been invited by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to participate in the G77 Summit, due in the Cuban capital Havana on September 15-16.

The invitation came in a written message, handed to Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al- Jaber Al-Sabah by the Cuban Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Jose Sanchez, during a meeting held early on Wednesday. – KUNA