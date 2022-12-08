The Ministry of Higher Education announced its need to fill the positions of “cultural attaché” in the country’s embassies and consulates in foreign cultural offices in a number of European, American and Arab cities including in Los Angeles, Dublin, London, Paris, Riyadh, and Alexandria.

The Ministry called on those wishing to fill these positions to apply through the ministry’s website from Dec 11 to 22, reports a local Arabic daily.

Among the conditions the applicant be a Kuwaiti national and hold a PhD, and be a faculty member at Kuwait University or the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training with the rank of at least an assistant professor, and have experience of not less than 6 years, and be fluent in the language of the country to which he is sent, and submit an academic and cultural vision and perception of the job to be filled, pass the personal interview and fulfill other related conditions.