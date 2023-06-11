Saturday, the Ministry of Health issued guidelines related to the upcoming Hajj season (1444 AH – 2023 AD), most notably the requirement to get vaccinated against corona virus, meningitis, bacterial pneumonia and seasonal influenza at least 10 days before the date of travel.

The Ministry of Health told Al-Qabas daily that the guidelines came in line with the instructions issued by the organizing authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The immunization doses can be completed in one of the preventive health clinics in primary care centers, and the health sources indicated that all vaccines used in the State of Kuwait are included in the list of vaccines approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The sources said all pilgrims must carry with them all the vaccination certificates during travel to avoid any complications and if the person suffers from chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, or others, he must consult a doctor before traveling to ensure he/she is fit to travel and must carry sufficient amount of the necessary medicines, in addition to a updated detailed report of diseases, medicines and their doses for use when needed.

According to the health instructions the pilgrims must close the nose and mouth as much as possible to prevent respiratory infection, use tissues when coughing or sneezing, and dispose them of, and washing hands with soap and water as frequently as possible, use disinfectants, and avoid touching the eyes, mouth, or nose with the hands, and avoiding direct contact with those who show symptoms of illness.

The pilgrims must also drink large quantities of water, fluids, and juices, and eat water-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables, in order to avoid dehydration, and direct exposure to the sun, heat, and crowding.

The sources added if any symptoms are felt during the performance of the Hajj rituals, it is necessary to consult the campaign doctor or go to the nearest health center, and called on the pilgrims to adhere to the precautionary measures and follow the preventive instructions issued by the Saudi authorities in order to preserve their health and safety.