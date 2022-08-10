The Ministry of Health announced the formation of a committee comprising members from the ministries of Health, Commerce, the Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Manpower, to regulate the status of private pharmacies in Kuwait.

The ministry said in a statement, according to a local Arabic daily, that in the context of coordinating aspects of cooperation between ministries and state institutions, Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahd Al-Shariaan, and the two undersecretaries the ministries of health and commerce held a high-level meeting to discuss regulating the status of private pharmacies in all governorates.

The statement added other meetings will be held to consider amending the regulations related to this matter, to ensure the availability of pharmacies in the regions of the country, and their spread in an orderly manner.