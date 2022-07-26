The head of the Kuwaiti Farmers Union, Abdullah Al-Dammak, said the union aims to support and enhance food security in the country during times of emergency and crises, as happened during the Corona pandemic crisis recently.

Al-Dammak told a local Arabic daily on the sidelines of the celebration on the occasion of his victory and the union members’ membership for the next 4 years at his farm, Thursday, after the elections that were held a few days ago, that “Food security is stable during the current period, thanks to the efforts and hands of Kuwaiti farmers,” indicating that he and his colleagues have good faith in them, and the doors of the union will be open to all farmers, to discuss any ideas or projects they present, develop and implement them on the ground.

Al-Dammak pointed out that coordination will be made with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Public Authority for Agriculture regarding the union’s plan for self-sufficiency in agricultural products and crops, so that there will be export of them in the event that local sufficiency is achieved, and priority is given to national products at the expense of imported produce.

Al-Dammak indicated that the next stage will witness intense efforts by the union to increase support for farmers and to overcome any challenges or obstacles they face, noting that he and his colleagues in the union promise to achieve more achievements in future, to ensure food security, stressing that the union has proven its ability to face challenges and come out of crises.

He stated that the union, in recent years, has succeeded in distributing agricultural products for free in times of crisis, supplying food inside quarantine areas, as well as solving the crisis of recruitment of labor during the ban period, in addition to increasing employment during the Corona pandemic, and increasing plant support for many major agricultural items, in addition to increasing services In agricultural areas, raising treated water pumping rates, reducing interruptions in farms, providing many agricultural supplies at reduced prices, implementing a subsidized diesel plant project, and organizing training courses for farmers and PAAAFR employees.

5 steps to enhance food security

1 – Providing farmers’ needs

2 – Increasing national product support

3 – Diversification of agricultural varieties

4 – Establishment of subsidized diesel stations

5 – A plan to achieve self-sufficiency