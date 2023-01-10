We hear a lot about murders and horrific stories in which their perpetrators are stripped of all human feelings, and the last thing that shook the feelings of the pioneers of social networking sites was that the victim this time was a 14-year-old Algerian girl, who died in Brussels at the hands of a thirty-year-old man she met on Facebook Snapchat application.

And local media reported that the little girl was kidnapped in Anderlecht last Friday, before her body was found by a jogger in a forest south of Liege, Belgium, reports a local Arabic daily.

After investigation, the main suspect, a 37-year-old man whom I recognized on Snapchat, was found hanged a few kilometers away.

According to the Belgian police, the man whose body was found is the main suspect in the death of the Algerian girl, according to the first elements of the investigation, and she identified him through the Snapchat application.

It is noteworthy that the girl’s relatives had reported her and her two-and-a-half-year-old little sister missing the day before her body was found.

The prosecution said that the little girl was found safely in the suspect’s car near the place where he committed suicide.

According to reports, the suspect lured the victim, offering to go shopping and set up a date with her, where the girl met him with her little sister.

The prosecution stated, “At the current stage of the investigation, there is no evidence of the involvement of a third party in this case. An autopsy will provide us with more information.”

For his part, the Consul General and all members of the Consulate General of Algeria in Brussels offered sincere condolences to the fourteen-year-old “angel” family.