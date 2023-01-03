The Department of Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy in the Hawalli Governorate Municipality branch carried out intensive field tours in the Hawalli region during from 24/9/2022 to 27/12/2022 to remove everything that distorts the aesthetic view and removed 301 neglected cars and scraps, 6 lorries and large buses, 12 pick-ups, 8 boats and carts, 3 jet-skis and 2 water tanks, after all legal procedures have been taken and the warning label has expired. It has been sent to the municipality’s reservation site.

In this context, the Director of Public Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department at the Governorate Municipality Branch, Faisal Al-Otaibi, explained that field tours that were carried out by the hygiene inspectors within the framework of municipality raising the level of cleanliness in all regions in all governorates, reports a local Arabic daily.