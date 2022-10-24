The report of the Budget Committee showed that energy and fuel subsidies account for more than half of the total subsidies mentioned in the budget, at two billion, 350 million and 400 thousand dinars out of 4 billion, 415 million and 800 thousand dinars.

In second place comes educational support at 836.7 million dinars, then social support at 521.9 million dinars, followed by housing support at 359.9 million dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

As for the rest of the subsidies, they were distributed as follows: 193.4 million for health, 72.8 million for economic support, 45.2 million for sports support, 35.5 million for media support.