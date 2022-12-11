Hague Talks held its third event at the Ktech College Auditorium last week to discuss the role of women in the private sector to protect the environment. The illuminating talk saw three inspirational Kuwaiti women speak on the topic and share their experiences in environmental issues.

Atyab Alshatti, a lawyer, a columnist, and an author who dedicates her experiences to empower women, moderated the Talks giving momentum to the speakers who made some excellent cases of the role of women in protecting the environment and proving that climate justice could not exist without gender equality since climate change was disproportionately affecting women and girls.

Laurens Westhoff the ambassador of Netherlands, Aliya Mawani, Ambassador of Canada, and Support Non-Profit representative Abdulhakim were also present at the event.

Opening the talks the first guest speaker Noura Al Fadhli an electrial engineer armed with an MSc degree in environmental impact and working in the private sector, spoke eloquently on her passion about the environment and the urgent need to act in tackling local environment issues for the sake of the future generations. Noura, an exceptional Kuwait youth, has been advocating environmental justice and women rights for over 5 years.

For the next speaker Samia Alduaij, environment was not just a passion, but her connection to the sea and land went back all the way to her childhood, where she witnessed her father who was a pearl diver and thrived off the sea.

With such a diverse background Saima was empowered to create an optimistic future for the environment of Kuwait through her initiative and endeavors. Having created a local initiative that raised awareness of the environmental impact of sustainable consumption Samia along with her partner in passion Hawazen is helping put together a better practice towards the environment.

Her outstanding contribution and personality was well reflected as she spoke about her activism, passion, dreams, and achievements, from the rich background she inherited from her father to the future of Kuwait’s environment.

The final speaker of the afternoon was Dr Lina Al Shatti whose role as a Senior Engineer in Projects Division at the Kuwait Oil Company allowed her to speak extensively on KOC’s initiative in environment protection and preventing pollution at various levels of the organization.

1 of 6

A very enlightened question answer session followed with audience engagement and discussion on the topic.

The event not only raised awareness on the subject of women empowerment in environment protection but also recognizing the right of women to protect nature as one of the most significant cases in recent decades.

The Hague Talk event was held as part of the series of events held all over Kuwait to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and to promote the full and effective participation of women in achieving environmental sustainability in a way that contributes to respect for women, their knowledge, capabilities and rights.