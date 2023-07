The operations and traffic sector of the General Traffic Department from July 8 to July 14, issued more than 56,000 traffic violations and arrested 78 motorists for committing serious traffic offenses and juveniles for driving without license, 38 for possessing and abusing narcotics, and impounded about 150 vehicles and motorcycles for various reasons.

The Al-Anba daily said all the impounded vehicles have been transferred to the Ministry of Interior reservation garage.