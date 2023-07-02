A traffic campaign launched by the General Traffic Department in Khaitan, Farwaniya and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh resulted in the issuance of 400 citations and the withdrawal of 40 metal plates.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior said that, in continuation of the efforts of the traffic sector and operations department to control violators of traffic rules and regulations and reduce negative phenomena on the roads, the GTD carried out a campaigns and arrested 170 violators in Khaitan, 100 in Farwaniya, and 130 in Jleeb, and seized 40 metal plates for deliberately obstructing traffic and parking on the sidewalk.

The administration called on everyone to cooperate with the traffic men and immediately report any negative manifestations to the emergency phone 112 or the traffic WhatsApp No 99324092.