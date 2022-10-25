The transactions of citizens at the General Traffic Department at the Ministry of Interior can now be completed in a matter of minutes with ease, after the department issued a circular to allocate more counters to complete their transactions, to relieve the citizens of the pain of waiting for long hours.

This step, came in response to the instructions given by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, to facilitate the Kuwaitis to complete their transactions with ease which has met the satisfaction and praise from the citizens, reports a local Arabic daily.

A number of citizens have expressed their satisfaction with the move, stressing that it will greatly contribute to completing their transactions that require personal attendance and relieve them of the torment of crowding and waiting.

They explained allocating more counters to complete their transactions is a positive qualitative step in the right direction, especially since the traffic sector is a main artery for the Ministry of Interior and one of the important services sectors that have a high turnout of citizens and residents to complete transactions, which leads to overcrowding.

It is noteworthy that the Director General of the General Department of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Yousef Al-Khadda, had recently issued a circular obligating all traffic departments to set special counters to receive and complete citizens’ transactions as soon as possible.