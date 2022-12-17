Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf, and Minister of State for Integrity Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Majed paid a surprise visit to the Grand Mosque to see the status of the mosque and its activities. During the visit he was briefed on the Grand Mosque’s preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan for this year 1444.

During his tour, the minister was also briefed on the ongoing maintenance work in the mosque, stressing the concerted efforts of the ministry in all its sectors to prepare the Grand Mosque to receive worshipers for the blessed month of Ramadan this year.

At the end of his tour, Al-Majed said the Grand Mosque provides a religious atmosphere for worshipers and visitors to the Grand Mosque especially foreign visitors.

The director of the Grand Mosque, Ali Shaddad, gave an extensive explanation of the condition of the mosque and its needs, as well as the preparations for the month of Ramadan.