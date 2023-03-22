Grand Hypermarket, Kuwait’s largest retail chain, has just expanded its footprint with the opening of its 32nd outlet in Malya, City on Tuesday 21st March 2023. The newly inaugurated outlet spans an impressive 14,000 square feet and boasts a multi-store hypermarket., inaugurated the store by HE. Sheikh Davood Salman Al Sabah in the presence of The Managing Director, Dr. Anwar Ameen Chelat and distinguished guests, including Mr. Jamal Al Dosari, Mr. Khaled Al Nafeesi, Grand Hyper Regional Director, Mr. Ayoob Kachery, CEO Mr. Mohamed Suneer, DRO Mr. Thahseer Ali, COO Mr. Rahil Bassim, Executive Director Mr. Amanulla, Indonesian Embassy Dignitaries and other management representatives and well-wishers.

Grand Hypermarket’s new outlet offers a wide range of fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, meats, and seafood from around the world. The store also features an in-house bakery and hot food products that are prepared with the utmost care and hygiene. The store offers a diverse range of products, including groceries, household items, electronics, mobile phones, garments, and footwear, catering to the tastes and needs of all expatriates and Kuwaiti nationals.

Dr. Anwar Ameen Chelat expressed his gratitude towards the brand’s loyal customers and the Grand management team for their teamwork and support, which made the opening of the 32nd store possible. “Grand management is committed to providing the best quality, price, and service to our customers,” he added.

Mr. Ayoob Kachery, Regional Director of Grand Kuwait, stated that the new store opening aligns with the brand’s expansion plan and vision of having a store presence in every nook and corner of the country. He also acknowledged the customers and municipal authorities’ support, which has enabled Grand Hypermarket to achieve growth and success.

Grand Hypermarket has earned a reputation for being a trustworthy brand in Kuwait’s retail market and has been striving to expand its presence across the GCC. The brand’s continuous efforts to provide the best shopping experience have made it the most preferred retailer among customers.