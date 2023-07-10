Her Excellency Mrs Belinda Lewis, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, and Mr Greg Power, the founder of Global Partners Governance Foundation (GPGF), were honoured to present certificates to the Kuwaiti Youth Assembly members who took part in the Youth Assembly’s March visit to London. Notable highlights of their visit included tours of Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, the latter of which was led by Lord Jeremy Purvis of Tweed, as well as sessions about the work of the UK Youth Parliament and its engagement with senior politicians.

1 of 11

The members of the Youth Assembly who received certificates were as follows:

– Speaker of the Youth Assembly: Mr Nawaf AlAzmi

– Youth Assembly Spokesperson: Ms Latifah AlFaraih

– Head of International Relations Committee: Abdullrahman AlSaidi

– Head of the Platform Committee: Jamilah AlOtaibi

– Head of Entrepreneurship Committee: Altaf AlMutairi

– Member: Saleh AlShammari

The awards ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Director of the Minister’s Office of Youth Affairs, Mr Yousif Jaber AlShammari.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Her Excellency Belinda Lewis said:

“I was delighted to welcome members of Kuwait’s Youth Assembly to the British Embassy today and hear about their visit to the UK. It was great to meet such an enthusiastic and motivated group and get to understand more about their vision for young people in Kuwait”.