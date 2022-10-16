The Kuwait Ports Authority has stressed on the need to achieve sustainable development goals through the development and improvement of government services.

The acting KPA general manager Eng Issa Al-Mulla, in a letter addressed to the Municipality highlighted the authority’s development plan and the projects it has developed for the expansion of its ports and the establishment of logistic cities, in order to increase the competitiveness of the ports and raise their operational efficiency within the development and plan to occupy an appropriate position among regional and international ports alike, stressing that this plan emanates from the development plan approved by the state and in line with the 2035 New Kuwait vision.

Eng Al-Mulla added that based on the serious desire of the KPA management to move forward in implementing the projects of this plan, overcoming all obstacles that may face these projects and accelerating the pace of implementation based on the principles and foundations of joint coordination work between all emerging government agencies, which was finally confirmed by the decision of the Council of Ministers upon directives of His Highness the Crown Prince, the Cabinet decided to entrust each in its jurisdiction with the need to coordinate between those mandated authorities to speed up their implementation, remove all obstacles facing their implementation according to the timetable specified for each of them.

Eng Al Mulla indicated that the foundation’s projects for which consultancy contracts were signed (study and design) are as follows:

— Contract study and design of the Mahboula area.

— Contract study and design of the Fintas pool.

— Contract study, design and development of Shuwaikh port.

— Conducting a study and designing the storage areas of the Corporation and establishing logistic cities.

Eng Al-Mulla called for concerted joint efforts by the concerned government agencies to implement these projects and to overcome obstacles through the formation of a joint government committee with membership of all concerned parties to speed work and find urgent solutions.