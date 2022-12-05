Kuwait’s Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid urged the state departments to speed up paying the holiday allowances to entitled civil servants.

The Ministry of Finance is fully committed to providing the state departments with the necessary finances in this regard, the Minister reaffirmed in a press release on Sunday.

He noted that the Ministry’s decision to deposit just 40 percent of the necessary funds was based on organizational grounds but the whole funds have already been available with the Ministry.

The Ministry is working with the competent government bodies to finalize the disbursement of the funds within one week, Al-Rushaid revealed. On last Thursday, the Ministry said it made available KD 300 million (nearly USD 975 million) to cover the costs of allowances and asked the state bodies that finished the related procedures to start disbursing the cash to employees.

Source: KUNA