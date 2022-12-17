Within the framework of the government’s approach to re-pricing its services, and in order to increase public revenues, the Public Authority for Industry is studying a proposal that, if implemented, would lead to raising the prices of industrial services and plots of land of all kinds by 16 and 40 percent, in line with standards and economic standards based on local and Gulf competition.

The study on re-estimating the allowances for using government land and fees for services provided by the authority includes proposals and recommendations regarding fees for about 315 services and certificates including ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate, reports a local Arabic daily quoting sources.

The Shuaiba Industrial Zone is the largest area affiliated to the Authority in terms of area, and it is dedicated to manufacturing industries. Its area reaches about half the area of the areas that include manufacturing industries in Kuwait, amounting to about 7 million square meters from which the government can benefit the most.

The study emphasized the importance of benefiting from industrial plots according to the prevailing logic in economic theories related to pricing and renting plots, while preserving the general principle that the Industry Authority is not a profit-making institution that seeks to maximize its net income, although it seeks to improve its financial balances to support its resources.