The government has decided to postpone the application of 100% customs duty tax on electronic cigarettes and their flavors until further notice, after it had been decided to postpone its implementation for a specified period to January 1, 2023 instead of September 1.

The Acting Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, according to a local Arabic daily, has issued instructions regarding postponing the application of single-use cartridges containing nicotine and packages of liquids or gels containing nicotine, whether flavored or unflavored, and packages of liquids or gels containing nicotine from the 100 percent customs tax.

According to the instructions, it is decided to postpone the application of 100 percent tax on four items until further notice.”

The list of the four items includes the following:

1 – Flavored single-use nicotine cartridges.

2 – Unflavored disposable nicotine cartridges.

3 – Liquid or gel packs containing flavored nicotine.

4 – Liquid or gel containers containing unflavored nicotine.

Al-Fahd had previously issued customs instructions to postpone the imposition of 100% tax on electronic cigarettes and their liquids, whether with or without flavor, for a period of 4 months, specifically on January 1, 2023 instead of last September 1.

According to the customs instructions issued under letter No. 72 of 2022 regarding postponing the application of single-use nicotine cartridges and packages of liquids or gels containing nicotine, whether flavored or unflavored, subject to 100% customs duties to January 1, 2023 instead of last September 1.

These instructions come in addition to other customs instructions No. 19 of 2022 issued in February 2022 regarding the application of what was introduced in the main clause 2404 of Chapter 24 of the unified customs tariff system for the GCC countries by subjecting cartridges containing single-use nicotine flavored Unflavored and packages of liquids or gels containing flavored or unflavored nicotine for 100% customs duty.