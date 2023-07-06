The government has referred to the National Assembly a draft law to repeal Law No. 115 of 2014 on the establishment of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport.

The draft stipulates in its first article that the aforementioned law be repealed, while its second article said: The departments that transferred their affiliation and competencies to the authority will be returned to the authorities from which they were transferred, and all rights and obligations of the authority will be transferred to the Ministry of Public Works, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Article Three stipulates that the Council of Ministers, based on the proposal of the Minister of Public Works, shall issue a decision as to the entities to which the PART employees shall be transferred to, while retaining all their rights and job grades, and the Minister shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law.

The explanatory memo of the project said, within the framework of reforms and changes aimed at by the government’s approach to merging and abolishing some government bodies, institutions and agencies with the aim of developing government services, ensuring their effectiveness and balance, non-interference in their competencies, reducing government expenditures, reducing the burden on state budget of additional expenditures, and working to reduce procedures in order to reduce the procedures of the documentary cycle between government bodies and agencies for the speedy completion of projects and not delaying their implementation.

In light of what the practical reality has shown that the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport has not achieved the desired goal for which it was established with the presence of a modern, safe and economical land transport system and its supervision and maintenance to achieve the state’s vision towards achieving sustainable economic development in its field, it was considered to cancel Law No. 115 of 2014 and its amendments regarding the establishment of the Authority and to submit a draft of this law.