The search engine “Google” has been a companion of humanity for many years, so we are used to resorting to it every now and then, in order to search and ask about various matters, but this tool may witness a huge change soon, and it may not remain in the forefront.

Recently, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, announced that the search engine, in which we are accustomed to searching for information, will witness a revolutionary change thanks to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, in reference to what has become known as the chatbot, or “GPT chat,” reports Al-Rai daily.

Pichai explained that this change will happen soon, saying that the search engine will be provided with advantages of artificial intelligence in order to be more able to filter results and complex information.