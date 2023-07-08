Last month surpassed the previous June temperature record, set in 2019, by a large margin, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

On Thursday, the service indicated that temperatures in June were 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average for the same month between 1991 and 2020, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Mariagrazia Medulla, head of the climate and energy department at the World Wide Fund for Nature in Italy, a country that suffered from extreme weather events over the past year, said “climatic events that were seen as unusual are now occurring regularly.”

“This trend is frightening, and indications are that it will continue,” Medulla added.

It expects an increase in the frequency of heat waves, droughts, floods and a gradual rise in sea levels, which will negatively affect the global economy and societies.

The higher temperatures this year are due to a combination of factors beyond the gradual increase in greenhouse gases, including the emergence of the El Niño phenomenon.

“With the role that El Niño will play in increasing the effects of climate change over the next several months, we can expect to see many more global temperature records,” said Jowery Rogelg, professor of climate sciences at the Grantham Institute. “But even without El Niño, The temperature trend will be very worrying.”