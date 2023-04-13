As part of a community initiative and a humanitarian campaign aimed at bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey, a large number of Kuwaiti children gathered yesterday around piles of “Girgean” sweets, to fill hundreds of bags with them which will be sent to their peers in Turkey.

Al-Rai has learned, “The initiative came in response to a request from the Turkish ambassador to the country, Touba Sonmez, who welcomed the societal cooperation between the two peoples and facilitated all ways to deliver that shipment to the Turkey,” the sponsor of the initiative, head of the Bahja volunteer team, Iman Al-Abdul Ghafoor, told KUNA.

Al-Abdul-Ghafur added, “The Tashi Charity Association which is a well-known public benefit association in Turkey, will receive the ‘gift’ from Kuwit and distribute it to the children affected by the earthquakes that struck Turkey, which will also include Eid clothing.”