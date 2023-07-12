A giant panda rented from China by South Korea 7 years ago gave birth to the country’s first twin panda cubs last week, Everland Resort reports.

Ai Bao, 9, gave birth to panda twins on Friday, according to Everland Resort, South Korea’s largest theme park, in Yongin, 40 kilometers from the capital, Seoul, reports Al-Rai daily.

The largest cub weighs 180 grams, while the smallest weighs 140 grams. South Korea witnessed the birth of the first giant panda, Fu Bao, on its soil in July 2020.

Everland said Ai Bao and her two newborns are doing well. Ai Bao and his son Bao, a 10-year-old male, were successfully mated in mid-February.

It is known that it is rare for giant pandas to become pregnant, as their breeding season lasts only for a period ranging from one to 3 days annually, usually in the spring.