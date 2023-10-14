The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, stressed the strength of the Gulf economy among the major global economies.

This came in a statement he made to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) during his participation Thursday evening , in a reception held by the Kuwait Banking Association in honor of the heads of Kuwaiti banks participating in the annual meetings of the bank and the International Monetary Fund currently being held in Marrakesh, reports Al-Anba daily.

Al-Budaiwi explained that the economic power enjoyed by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries derives its components from Gulf economic integration, “which has made it occupy an advanced position in the global economy.”

He stated that the gross domestic product of the Arab Gulf states reached $2.4 trillion in 2022, while it is expected to rise to $6 trillion by 2050, stressing that these numbers reflect the extent of the growth and strength of the Gulf economy, which “is considered a pioneer in its Arab and international environment.”

He stated that this leadership is evident in many regional and international indicators and reports that show that the GCC countries are at the forefront in various fields of development, pointing out that this is due to the policies and sound choices adopted by the Gulf countries.