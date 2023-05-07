In three separate incidents the Criminal Investigation Department men have arrested 13 people for running a gambling den and bootlegging.

According to Al-Rai daily, CID men from the Farwaniya governorate have arrested eight men for turning their apartment into a gambling den and another was arrested in Hawally for promoting alcohol, and another four police impersonators were arrested by the securitymen from the Al-Ahmadi Governorate.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said gamblers were found in possession of playing cards and money in cash.

The bootlegger was seized with 1,818 bottles of locally made booze, and 788 bottles of imported alcohol from his apartment.

In the Al-Ahmadi Governorate the CID men arrested four people for impersonating securitymen and robbing passersby.

During interrogation the men admitted to robbing people in various regions of the country. Police investigations are continuing.