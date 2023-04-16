An informed source said the fugitive suspect in the case of leaking high school exams returned to Kuwait and turned himself in, after an order was issued to arrest him after naming him as one of the main suspects in the case.

A reliable source told Al-Qabas daily that the Public Prosecution has remanded him to police custody for 21 days pending further interrogations and sent ordered him jailed at the Central Prison.

Investigations revealed defendants had profited from fraud over the past years, and devoted themselves to selling exam questions and answers.