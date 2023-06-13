The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) said acting on information firemen rushed to the suburb of Sabah Al-Ahmad and closed one of the roads after a fuel tanker overturned and inflammable material started leaked from the tank.

