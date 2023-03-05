The French Ambassador, H.E Claire Le Flecher revealed the French Embassy’s intention to create a Francophonie Diwaniya in Kuwait which includes member states and French speakers in Kuwait.

During a press conference held at her residence, H.E Claire Le Flecher stated that about a third of Kuwaitis speak French, indicating that the launch of the Francophone Month is a great opportunity to alleviate the Kuwaiti-French relations.

Revealing that Kuwait has applied for membership in the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Ambassador Le Flecher added, “We take this opportunity to thank H.H Sheikh Nasser Al Mohammed for his support during these recent years in preparing for the month of Francophone Arabia (CEFREPA), while also thanking the French Institute in Kuwait, and the Department of French Language and Cultures at Kuwait University, who promote the French language and culture.”

She indicated that the French language has been taught in Kuwait since 1966, with more than 1,400 French teachers in Kuwait and nearly 35,000 students, making it the third most spoken language in the country.

An agreement related to the promotion of French language education by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during his official visit to Kuwait in 2022 with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah was also signed.

During the press briefing the embassies of the member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie represented in Kuwait jointly announced the launch of the “Month of Francophonie for the year 2023” initiative, which will start on March 5 and end on March 20, the International Day of Francophonie.

The program includes many cultural events such as competitions, organizing concerts, a bazaar and sports events as well as a Francophone Film Festival that will be prepared by the French Embassy, the French Institute in Kuwait and the embassies of the member countries of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The activities of this initiative include a concert on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which aims to honor many female artists residing in Kuwait. Francophone Bazaar will be held at Al Shaheed Park on Friday, March 17th.

In his message the Swiss Deputy Ambassador, Alexandre Guyot stated stating that Switzerland has become a member of the Francophonie, adding that the role of Geneva, which plays an important role not only for language, but also in the field of digital governance, which was the subject of the Francophonie summit in Djerba in November 2022.

The Tunisian ambassador to the country, El Hashemi Ajili, referred to the interest of the Tunisian embassy in promoting the Francophonie in Kuwait, praising the efforts of the Francophonie Council.