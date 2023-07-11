With the Municipal Council’s final adoption of the recommendations of the Structure Plan Committee on the fourth structural plan project for 2040, Council Chairman Abdullah Al-Mahri said its recommendations have been submitted to the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahd Al-Shula, hoping the plan will get the attention it needs.

However, Al-Shula told Al-Rai newspaper that he will review what is stated in the fourth structural plan with the Council of Ministers, as stipulated in the law, before issuing a decree thereof, and the Municipality will then hold a meeting with all concerned government agencies to inform them of the details and general frameworks, after which a meeting a press conference will be held to clarify the plan and development projects associated with it.

In the same context, a member of the Municipal Council, head of the Structural Planning Committee, Eng. Sharifa Al-Shalfan, confirmed the plan is considered a state project and not only a Kuwait Municipality project, as it is considered one of the most important long-term plans of the state that will determine the course of development for the next twenty years and chart the future urban policy for the country.

The Rapporteur of the Structural Plan Committee, Member of the Council, Engineer Munira Al-Amir, said, “The fourth structural plan is a qualitative leap, because of the solutions it provides and a vision for the third structural plan, as it is characterized by its inclusion of an integrated vision of the files it discusses, such as the file of specialized areas division, the file of transportation and roads. He also added many solutions to the problems we suffer from.