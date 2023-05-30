Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach during the Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

Several of those wounded on Monday evening were taken to a children’s hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

Bettineschi said four minors – aged between one and 17 – were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. One was in surgery late on Monday night while the others were stable, she said.

The shooting happened shortly before 7pm (23:00 GMT) when a fight broke out and at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired, Bettineschi said. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects.

Police chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

“It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” he said.

